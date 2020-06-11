Varun Dhawan Shares A New Coolie No. 1 Poster With A Coronavirus Safety Twist

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have been waiting for the release of their upcoming comedy film, Coolie No. 1. The remake of 1995 classic was set to release on May 1, 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. As B-town is slowly gearing up for work and the government is lifting restrictions, the makers shared a new poster of Coolie No. 1, reminding the fans that they will be coming soon.

Varun took to his Instagram account and shared the new poster. In the caption, he wrote, "#coolieno1 हम आएंगे हसाने... ये वादा रहा" (we will come to make you laugh..it's a promise). Along with reminding fans of their return, the post also spreads awareness about the ongoing health crisis. The new poster shows Varun's character with his face covered with a mask, as advised by the healthcare workers.

The film's trailer which was set to release in March, was also pushed back due to the outbreak. Varun had shared the news with fans on Instagram, in a video, and said, " Coolie No 1 ka trailer was supposed to come out on April 2 but right now, can't tell, can't tell anything."

The actor is currently at home and it seems, he is missing working on set with his team. Recently, Varun shared a BTS throwback picture on Instagram stories and wrote, "Tbt to working and hangin with the team."

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No. 1, also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever and others. Varun Dhawan was also set to be seen in Shashank Khaitan's upcoming film Mr Lele, but the actor has dropped out of the project even after releasing the film's first look. According to reports, the actor was unable to commit to the project due to date issues.

