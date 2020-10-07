Varun Dhawan Slams Reports Of Comparing Himself With The Khans & Having An Argument With His Dad

Actor Varun Dhawan has slammed the reports of comparing himself with the Khans over not going for digital release for his upcoming films. Earlier, it was reported that Varun's forthcoming film Coolie No. 1 will release on an OTT platform. Now a media portal reported that Varun and his dad David Dhawan, who also happens to be the director of Coolie No. 1 had a disagreement over the releasing platform of the film.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "While David and his co-producer Vashu Bhagnani feel going digital is a viable solution at the moment, Varun Dhawan doesn't agree as he doesn't want to be labeled an OTT actor, at least not yet. Apparently, Varun feels that until the Khans go digital, why should he?"

Varun was quick to rubbish such reports around him and his upcoming film and tweeted, "Maybe until I don't give you an interview you shouldn't write on my behalf sir."

On a related note, Coolie No. 1 also casts Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film is a remake of Govinda's 1995 classic film of the same name. It would be difficult to say if the film would impress the audiences, because the film has already started garnering negative comments. Wondering why? Well, the film features star kids in the lead roles and currently, audiences are hell-bent to boycott films starring star kids.

Going by the past records, be it Sadak 2, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl or Khaali Peeli, all films received flak from netizens owing to its star cast. So, only time will tell whether Coolie No. 1 will work in favour of Varun and Sara or it will meet with the same fate as Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

