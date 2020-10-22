Varun Dhawan Slams Reports Of Namak Halaal Remake: Don't Make Up Things About My Dad

Varun's Tweet

The now-deleted original tweet read, "#DavidDhawan Is Working On #AmitahbBachchan's #NamakHalal Modern Day Remake, Starring #VarunDhawan And Is Backed By #MuradKhetani."

Varun Recently Completed 8 Years In Bollywood

Coming back to Varun Dhawan, he recently completed eight years in Bollywood, and wrote a note to thank fans for their support. "Thank you for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. When I cried, you cried when I laughed, you laughed but most importantly I know you cared for everything I did and that's the most important thing. Be safe."

Varun Is Waiting For The Release Of Coolie No. 1

Talking about his film journey, Varun debuted with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012 and went on to do commercial as well as niche cinema-like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur, October and more. He will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit Coolie No. 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. Directed by David Dhawan, it is slated for an OTT release on Christmas 2020.