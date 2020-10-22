Varun Dhawan Slams Reports Of Namak Halaal Remake: Don't Make Up Things About My Dad
Actor Varun Dhawan who is gearing up for Coolie No. 1 remake, has dismissed reports that he will be working on another remake with his father. Earlier this week, news reports claimed filmmaker David Dhawan is working on a remake of the 1982 Amitabh Bachchan superhit, Namak Halaal with Varun Dhawan. However, Varun rubbished the reports and slammed the portal for carrying such fake news.
The actor shared a link to an article claiming that the father-son duo was working on a remake, and wrote, "Guys u can write how many ever make belief stories about me but don't make up things about my dad. This is a completely fabricated story ... will see u (on) Christmas to make u laugh."
Varun's Tweet
The now-deleted original tweet read, "#DavidDhawan Is Working On #AmitahbBachchan's #NamakHalal Modern Day Remake, Starring #VarunDhawan And Is Backed By #MuradKhetani."
Varun Recently Completed 8 Years In Bollywood
Coming back to Varun Dhawan, he recently completed eight years in Bollywood, and wrote a note to thank fans for their support. "Thank you for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. When I cried, you cried when I laughed, you laughed but most importantly I know you cared for everything I did and that's the most important thing. Be safe."
Varun Is Waiting For The Release Of Coolie No. 1
Talking about his film journey, Varun debuted with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012 and went on to do commercial as well as niche cinema-like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur, October and more. He will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit Coolie No. 1, alongside Sara Ali Khan. Directed by David Dhawan, it is slated for an OTT release on Christmas 2020.
Varun Dhawan To Start Shooting For Raj Mehta's Romantic Comedy
