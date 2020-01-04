Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D Look Inspired By Late Youtuber Danish Zehen; Varun Pays Tribute

Varun Dhawan is all set to star in Remo D'Souza's dance movie, Street Dancer 3D. The actor recently shared his look from the film and revealed that it was inspired by the late youtuber Danish Zehen's look. Paying a tribute to Danish, Varun added that Remo suggested the look, and Hakim Aalim executed it.

Varun shared a collage of his character from Street Dancer 3D, Sahej, and a picture of Danish. As caption he wrote, "The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ's look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish," (sic).

Celebrity makeup artist Shaan Muttathil, who was a close friend of Danish's, was touched by this tribute. In a lengthy comment, he revealed that Danish always wanted to collaborate with Varun in Bollywood. Calling Danish an icon, he wrote that this is a powerful tribute for his hard work and passion. "More power to u Varun for doing this," (sic) he wrote. Rapper Badshah commented, "Respect," on Varun's post.

Danish was a youtuber and a contestant on Vikas Gupta's reality TV show Ace Of Space. He passed away in an accident on Sion-Panvel Highway, on December 20, 2018, at the age of 21.

Street Dancer 3D is the third installment of Remo's Any Body Can Dance movie franchise. It stars Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva alongside Varun. It is set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

