    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D Look Inspired By Late Youtuber Danish Zehen; Varun Pays Tribute

      By
      |

      Varun Dhawan is all set to star in Remo D'Souza's dance movie, Street Dancer 3D. The actor recently shared his look from the film and revealed that it was inspired by the late youtuber Danish Zehen's look. Paying a tribute to Danish, Varun added that Remo suggested the look, and Hakim Aalim executed it.

      Varun’s Street Dancer 3D Look Inspired By Danish Zehen

      Varun shared a collage of his character from Street Dancer 3D, Sahej, and a picture of Danish. As caption he wrote, "The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ's look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish," (sic).

      View this post on Instagram

      The handsome DANISH was the inspiration for SAHEJ’s look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this look and @aalimhakim bhai executed it superbly. Love and respect #danish

      A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:14am PST

      Celebrity makeup artist Shaan Muttathil, who was a close friend of Danish's, was touched by this tribute. In a lengthy comment, he revealed that Danish always wanted to collaborate with Varun in Bollywood. Calling Danish an icon, he wrote that this is a powerful tribute for his hard work and passion. "More power to u Varun for doing this," (sic) he wrote. Rapper Badshah commented, "Respect," on Varun's post.

      Danish was a youtuber and a contestant on Vikas Gupta's reality TV show Ace Of Space. He passed away in an accident on Sion-Panvel Highway, on December 20, 2018, at the age of 21.

      Street Dancer 3D is the third installment of Remo's Any Body Can Dance movie franchise. It stars Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva alongside Varun. It is set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

      ALSO READ: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan Reveals He Was Inspired By Hip-Hop And Artists Like Eminem

      ALSO READ: Street Dancer 3D Song Garmi: Varun Dhawan And Nora Fatehi's Dance Moves Are Too Hot To Handle!

      Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 15:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue