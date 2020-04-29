    Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RUMOUR HAS IT! Varun Dhawan To Star In The Remake Of Vijay's Theri?

      By
      |

      Varun Dhawan, the young crowd-puller is reportedly planning to be choosy about the projects he picks. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actor might be next seen in a remake. As per the latest updates, Vijay Dhawan might replace Vijay as the leading man in the Hindi remake of Theri, the 2016-released Tamil blockbuster.

      The reports which suggest that Theri is getting a Hindi remake has been doing rounds from the past few days. The movie, which is directed by Atlee Kumar revolves around the life of a baker and his little daughter and their hidden past. Thalapathy Vijay essayed the central character in the movie, which had emerged as the biggest blockbuster of Tamil cinema in 2016.

      Varun Dhawan To Star In The Remake Of Vijays Theri | Varun Dhawan To Play The Lead In Theri Remake

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 23:39 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 29, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X