Varun-Sara's Coolie No.1, Bhumi's Durgavati, Rajkummar's Chhalaang To Premiere On Amazon Prime

Coolie No.1

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan

Release Date: December 25, 2020

The David Dhawan directorial is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film by the same name. Talking about why he chose to do this film, Varun had earlier shared, "It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake. I just want to try and bring that kind of fun back. That is why my father is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film."

Durgavati

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Arshad Warsi

Release Date: December 11, 2020

The film directed by Ashok, is presented by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. According to reports, Durgavati is the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty's Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie. "It's a very new narrative and a new story for me. I am carrying the entire film on my shoulders for the first time and really amazing people are associated with this film, so it's going really well," Bhumi Pednekar was earlier quoted as saying.

Chhalaang

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrat Bharucha

Release Date: November 13, 2020

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is a social comedy which revolves around a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India.