      Veere Di Wedding Casting Director Krish Kapur Passes Away In Road Accident!

      While the film industry is still under shock after the demise of music composer-playback singer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid duo, here comes another heartbreaking news. According to reports, casting director Krish Kapur is no more. He was 30.

      Known for casting in films like Veere Di Wedding, Jalebi and others, Krish Kapur met with an accident in his hometown on May 31, 2020, according to a report in Telly Chakkar. His condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries on the same day itself.

      Our heartfelt condolences to Krish Kapur's family.

      Besides the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the year 2020 has been a devastating one for the film industry. On June 1, 2020, music composer Wajid Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was unwell for a while, and had been suffering from kidney ailments. The musician had also tested positive for COVID-19.

      Before this, Bollywood lost two of its shining stars - Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor - in the month of April. Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020 due to colon infection. The Angrezi Medium actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018.

      The film industry was still mourning Irrfan's demise, when another shattering news broke millions of hearts across the globe. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020 after battling leukemia for two years.

