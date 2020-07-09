Veteran Actor Jagdeep Dies; Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor And Other Bollywood Celebrities Mourn The Loss

Veteran actor Jagdeep, who featured in films like Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna, and Bombay To Goa, Shahenshah and more, passed away on Wednesday, July 9, 2020. Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Anubhav Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Hansal Mehta, Aftab Shivdasani and others took to their social media to mourn the loss.

Ajay Devgn condoled Jagdeep's death by writing on Twitter, "Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab's demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab's soul."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Good Lord. May God rest his soul in peace."

Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Condolences @jaavedjaaferi and to the entire family. He will always be cherished and remembered with a broad smile. I hope people get to see a film called Muskurahat by Priyadarshan sir to witness his brilliance. It is one of my favorite Jagdeep saahab performances."

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India... I was his huge fan and was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho and many more films... he was always extremely supportive and encouraging... sending my heartfelt condolences and prayers to my friend Jaaved and family."

Aftab Shivdasani wrote, "RIP Jagdeep sahab. May your soul find its peace.. Heartfelt condolences to @jaavedjaaferi , @NavedJafri_BOO and the entire family for this huge loss. Love and prayers."

Jagdeep died of age related issues, at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. He was 81 years old. He is survived by his wife, daughters, and sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved Jafri.

