Veteran Bengali Actor Monu Mukherjee Passes Away At 90

Monu Mukherjee, the veteran Bengali actor passed away. The 90-year-old breathed his last on Sunday (December 6, 2020), after suffering from a massive heart attack. As per the reports, Monu Mukherjee has been battling various health problems, including geriatric issues for a very long time. The senior actor is survived by wife and daughters Rina Mukherjee and Ratna Sardar.

Several eminent personalities including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee and the members of the Bengali film industry mourned the death of the veteran actor, on social media. "Saddened at the passing away of veteran theatre and film actor Manu Mukherjee. We conferred on him the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Tele-Samman Awards 2015. My condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers", wrote the Chief Minister on her official Twitter page.

Coming to the Bengali Cinema, actor Sarmistha Acharjee, Bhaswar Chatterjee, and others took to their respective social media pages and expressed grief over the demise of Monu Mukherjee.

Bhaswar, who has shared the screen with the veteran actor in a few films, took to his official Facebook page and wrote "We met at the last artist forum election. Galpo holo khanikkhon. Ar aj tumi nei sunlam. Ki bichitro jibon!

Prothom kaj kori Amor Jibon bole ekti telefilm e. Khub je ek sange beshi kaj hoeche ta noy tobe dekha hoeche anek anekbar. Ki sabolil abhineta ki timing chhilo tomar.

Valo theko monu jethu.

Rest in eternal peace Monu Mukherjee🙏🏻".

The veteran actor, who began his career as a prompter, made his acting debut with the Mrinal Sen directorial Neel Akasher Neechey, which was released in 1959. Monu Mukherjee later earned wide appreciation for his performances in various films and television shows, including Ganashakti, Mrigaya, Poush Phaguner Pala, and so on.

