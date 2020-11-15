    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away

      By
      |

      Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at 85. The legendary actor, who was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic, Kolkata on October 6, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19 succumbed to the prolonged illness at 12.15 PM, on Sunday (November 15, 2020). The hospital confirmed the death of Soumitra Chatterjee by releasing an official statement.

      "We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today. We pay our homage to his soul.", reads the official statement. As per the reports, the functioning of the veteran actor's vital organs was severely affected, even though he tested negative for COVID-19 later.

      Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away | Soumitra Chatterjee Is No More

      The reports that suggested that Soumitra Chatterjee is in a very critical condition started doing rounds, after the critical care specialist Dr. Arindam Ker who headed the medical team, stated that they were hoping for a miracle. The legendary actor was highly active with his career till he got hospitalised, and a few of his upcoming films are gearing up for release.

      Read more about: soumitra chatterjee
      Story first published: Sunday, November 15, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X