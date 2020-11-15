Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away at 85. The legendary actor, who was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic, Kolkata on October 6, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19 succumbed to the prolonged illness at 12.15 PM, on Sunday (November 15, 2020). The hospital confirmed the death of Soumitra Chatterjee by releasing an official statement.

"We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today. We pay our homage to his soul.", reads the official statement. As per the reports, the functioning of the veteran actor's vital organs was severely affected, even though he tested negative for COVID-19 later.

The reports that suggested that Soumitra Chatterjee is in a very critical condition started doing rounds, after the critical care specialist Dr. Arindam Ker who headed the medical team, stated that they were hoping for a miracle. The legendary actor was highly active with his career till he got hospitalised, and a few of his upcoming films are gearing up for release.