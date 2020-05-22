Veteran Bollywood Journalist Manohar S Desai Aka MSM Desai Passes Away At The Age Of 86

The field of film and television in India has lost a number of gems in the past few days. In another setback, revered Bollywood scribe Manohar S Desai – popularly known and referred to as ''MSM Desai'' breathed his last on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Thane.

The journalist who chronicled Bollywood from 1959 onwards, passed away after battling dementia and kidney-related issues for a prolonged period of time. A family member said that Desai who was 86 and succumbed to his ailments at 2.30 pm at his Dombivali residence. He is survived by his wife Janaki.

For the unversed, Manohar S. Desai was born at Athani Taluk of Belgaum district in Karnataka in the year 1934. He initially played roles in Kannada dramas for the All India Radio and began his writing journey as the (then) Bombay correspondent of Deccan Herald newspaper of Mysore.

In his long and illustrious career as a scribe, MSM worked for many leading publications including the famed film Bollywood newspaper the Screen of The Indian Express Group. He covered many leading film events in the country and also international film festivals in Moscow, Tashkent, Berlin, London and Paris.

A recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy in 2008, Desai, over the years had formed a personal rapport with many industry legends such as late Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Meena Kumari, B.R. Chopra, and many other celebs.

Our prayers are with Manohar's family in these trying times. May his soul rest in peace.

