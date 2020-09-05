Veteran Filmmaker Johnny Bakshi Passes Away In Mumbai

Veteran filmmaker Johnny Bakshi breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday (September 5, 2020). He was 83. The news of his demise was confirmed by producer Amit Khanna.

An Indian Express report quoted him as saying, "Johnny was taken to the hospital as he complained of breathlessness. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and was also tested for COVID-19. But early morning today, even before his reports could come in, he passed away."

Johnny directed Daku Aur Police and Rajesh Khanna's 1994 film Khudai. He also produced many films like Vishwasghaat, Raavan, Manzilein Aur Bhi Hain, Mera Dost Mera Dushman, Bhairavi and Kajaraare.

Besides directing and producing, Johnny also acted in films like Haar Jeet and Papa Kehte Hai.

Producer Kunal Kohli took to his Twitter page to mourn the filmmaker's demise and wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of #JohnnyBakshi sir. Met him during my days in #PlusChannel with @MaheshNBhatt & @amitkhanna. He was a sweet helpful man. Always smiling. Part of the old guard of the film Industry. RIP sir."

Bakshi was also a member of Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA).