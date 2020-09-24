Vicky Donor Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya Passes Away Due To Lung Cancer; Celebs Mourn His Demise

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who worked in several projects like Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, Vicky Donor, Delhi Crime and others, passed away due to lung cancer. He was an alumnus of National School of Drama (NSD).

The official Twitter account of NSD extended condolences to Pandya's family and tweeted, "विख्यात रंगकर्मी भूपेश कुमार पांड्या ( पूर्व छात्र एनएसडी 2001 बैच ) के आकस्मिक निधन की खबर बेहद दुखद है एनएसडी परिवार भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता है । ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे।#NSDfamily @nirupamakotru @MinOfCultureGoI."

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya was undergoing treatment for stage 4 lung cancer at a hospital in Ahmedabad. Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang had raised funds to help the actor financially for his medical treatment. Unfortunately, Pandya succumbed to lung cancer.

On hearing the news of his demise, Bollywood celebrities took to their respective Twitter handles to mourn his demise.

Manoj Bajyapee tweeted, " भगवान Bhupesh Pandya की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें!!! 🙏🙏" (May his soul rest in peace). Gajraj Rao and casting director Mukesh Chabbra also expressed their grief over Pandya's demise. "What? 💔💔💔💔 Rest in power my friend. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," Ankur Tewari wrote on his Twitter page.

Bhupesh is survived by wife Chhaya Pandya and two kids.