Vicky Kaushal Assures That Makers Of Takht Are Being Sensitive To Historical Accuracy

One of the biggest films audiences are expecting in 2021 is Karan Johar's directorial Takht. The film is said to be KJo's magnum opus, and has a stellar cast to boast off. Takht is a period drama on the Mughal era, focusing on the relationship between emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh.

Off late, some Bollywood period dramas have been criticized for historical inaccuracy. Vicky Kaushal, who will be playing the role of Aurangzeb assures that the makers of Takht are being sensitive to the historical accuracy of the era that they are portraying.

Hindustan Times quoted Vicky as saying, "I've always wanted to be a part of historical drama. This one is as big as it gets, with a great ensemble cast and Karan helming it. They have their own pressure to make the narrative as true as what's written in history. For us as performers too the pressure is the same."

While there may be many sides to a story, Vicky holds that it is up to filmmaker to choose the side they want to showcase. He continued, "If I'm playing the character of Prithvi in Bhoot and Aurangzeb in Takht, the emotion has to be honest... We are trying to be as sensitive as possible to what was part of history. We are doing exactly that. Like Karan sir answered earlier that he's just telling a story that history has already written."

Takht will star Ranveer Singh as Dara Shikoh. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor make up the rest of the cast. The film is slated for release in December 2021.

