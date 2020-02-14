    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vicky Kaushal Assures That They Are Being Sensitive To Historical Accuracy In The Making Of Takht

      By
      |

      One of the biggest films audiences are expecting in 2021 is Karan Johar's directorial Takht. The film is said to be KJo's magnum opus, and has a stellar cast to boast off. Takht is a period drama on the Mughal era, focusing on the relationship between emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh.

      Off late, some Bollywood period dramas have been criticized for historical inaccuracy. Vicky Kaushal, who will be playing the role of Aurangzeb assures that the makers of Takht are being sensitive to the historical accuracy of the era that they are portraying.

      Vicky: Takht Makers Are Sensitive To Historical Accuracy

      Hindustan Times quoted Vicky as saying, "I've always wanted to be a part of historical drama. This one is as big as it gets, with a great ensemble cast and Karan helming it. They have their own pressure to make the narrative as true as what's written in history. For us as performers too the pressure is the same."

      While there may be many sides to a story, Vicky holds that it is up to filmmaker to choose the side they want to showcase. He continued, "If I'm playing the character of Prithvi in Bhoot and Aurangzeb in Takht, the emotion has to be honest... We are trying to be as sensitive as possible to what was part of history. We are doing exactly that. Like Karan sir answered earlier that he's just telling a story that history has already written."

      Takht will star Ranveer Singh as Dara Shikoh. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor make up the rest of the cast. The film is slated for release in December 2021.

      ALSO READ: Karan Johar On Portrayal Of Religion In Takht: 'My Sensitivity To Religions Is Always On Point'

      ALSO READ: Takht First Look: Ranveer Singh & Anil Kapoor's Voice-over Will Leave You Excited

      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X