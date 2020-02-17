Vicky Kaushal Does Not Plan His Career; Says It Will Make Him Rigid As An Actor

Many feel that Vicky Kaushal is an actor who will make it big in the Hindi film industry, in the coming years. Vicky has already proven his merit in films like Masaan, Raazi, and Uri: The Surgical Strike for which he even won a National Award.

However, Vicky is careful not to box himself in any particular genre. In a recent interaction, he admitted that he doesn't like to plan his career and make himself comfortable because it will make him rigid as an actor.

Hindustan Times quoted Vicky as saying, "I don't plan my career. I won't be able to justify my work if I'm planning and then sticking to it. It'll make me rigid as an actor. It's important for me to be part of good films made by good filmmakers because people are interested in watching good stories."

He added, "I hadn't explored action before Uri, so there was a hunger in me. In Bhoot, I did horror for the first time, so I wanted to learn a lot. I don't want to get complacent that 'This is my home ground now'."

On how he feels after the success of Uri, he said, "You feel good when you get so much love, confidence of producers and get to work with filmmakers you always wanted to work with. You feel more confident that you're on the right track. Uri was made with a debutant director, I hadn't really done a lot of solo lead films before. There was a huge responsibility but the film clicked with the audience. Today, people aren't dependent on the packaging of the film. If there's merit in a film, it'll have an audience."

Next, Vicky will be seen in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. It releases on February 21. After that, he will star in Sardar Udham Singh which has been directed by Shoojit Sircar. It is a biopic on Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who shot General Dwyer, the man who was responsible for the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919. The film is scheduled for release on October 2, 2020.

ALSO READ: Has Vicky Kaushal Hiked His Fee Post Uri's Success? The Actor Reveals The Truth

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Announces Wrap Of Sardar Udham Singh Biopic, Shares Picture From Streets Of London