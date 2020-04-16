Vicky Kaushal Gets A New Look Styled By Brother Sunny Kaushal

Amid the lockdown, the majority of the services have been suspended including salons. After Karan Johar shared a glimpse of his grey hair, Vicky Kaushal is being treated for a hair cut by his brother, Sunny Kaushal. Vicky shared before and after pictures on his Instagram profile on Wednesday, flaunting his new haircut.

Vicky, like Tiger Shroff and Katrina Kaif, is spending the quarantine time with his sibling, Sunny Kaushal. The two have been sharing each other's daily plans on social media during the lockdown and on Wednesday, it was grooming day. Vicky took to his Instagram story and shared a boomerang, as they got ready for the new haircut. The clip shows Vicky sitting in front of the mirror and Sunny ready with a trimmer to change his brother's look. The boomerang was captioned as, "Let's do this @sunsunnykhez

He followed the story with another one, which read, "after" with his new look. Vicky shared the same picture on his feed and captioned it as, "Quarantine cut by Sunny Kaushal." In the picture, the Raazi actor is posing for the camera in a sleeveless t-shirt.

The post was filled with comments appreciation the look, as well as the 'hairdresser' for a job well done. Some even wanted to book an appointment with the actor to get a haircut. The comments read, "Booking an appointment with Sunny Kaushal once this is over", "Too much even I want Sunny Kaushal,", etc.

With regard to work, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the 2020 horror-thriller Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. His upcoming projects include Karan Johar's Takht, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic.

