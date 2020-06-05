Vicky Kaushal Is All Praise For Anurag Kashyap’s Choked; Says He Was Shocked By Its Happy Ending

Vicky Kaushal shared his opinion on Anurag Kashyap's latest movie, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. Vicky was all praise for Amruta Subhash's performance in the movie. He also felt that Anurag, who is politically vocal, kept his perspective on politics aside, while making the movie. But the thing that shocked Vicky the most was that an Anurag Kashyap film had a happy ending.

Talking about Amruta's performance, IANS quoted Vicky as saying, "The best thing about Amruta Subhash is I couldn't predict what she is going to throw at me -- her reaction to demonetisation was outstanding. I don't think any other kind of reaction would have led to that feeling of 'sadma'."

He continued to talk about the political perspective of the movie and said, "One of the strongest things for me was how there was no perspective on the politics, where I thought that Anurag's personal politics did not get attached to the characters of the film. Almost a mirror was shown -- people were benefiting from it and there was that chaos created as well."

Vicky has been directed by Anurag in Raman Raghav 2.0 and Manmarziyaan.

Choked is a film about a bank employee, who finds rolls of cash stacked in her kitchen. But everything changes when the government announces demonetization.

Sharing what he was most surprised by, he said, "The most surprising thing for me was when the film ended and I had a smile on my face. I was shocked that an Anurag Kashyap film has a happy ending."

Choked stars Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash, and Rajshri Deshpande. The film has been produced by Anurag's new production company, Good Bad Films.

