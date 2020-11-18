Vicky Kaushal Is Happy To Be Back On Set; Shares A Glimpse Of His 'Shubh Aarambh' With Fans

After a hiatus of over eight months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry is now slowly getting back on its feet with actors returning to work. Vicky Kaushal who was cooped up at home because of the lockdown, is elated to be back on the set.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor recently resumed work and shared a few pictures from his vanity van. While in the first picture, a clean-shaven Vicky is all smiles while striking a pose, the second picture has the actor posing with a victory sign while holding a script in his hand. He captioned his pictures as, "Shubh aarambh!"

We must say, Vicky looks quite handsome in a black sweatshirt.

Meanwhile, fans wished Vicky good luck for this mystery project. A netizen wrote, "All the best Mr. perfect♥️♥️." "That smile just made my day🙈😭," read another comment. "Yayayyyaaaayy😭😭😍😍😍😍😍," wrote an Instagram user.

Earlier, while speaking with a leading daily, Vicky had said that while he missed being on the sets, he is grateful that none of his films got stuck due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The actor was quoted as saying, "Work will keep happening but it is the safety of the people that should be the priority. I too would love to go back on the sets and work as it is very close to my heart."

Vicky had said the lockdown has made him realise how much his family matters to him. "From this point on, it'll be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I'll make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I'll spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fastpaced life for not being there with my family," the actor had told a news portal.

With respect to work, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming films include Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, Meghna Gulzar's film on Sam Maneckshaw, an untitled film with Manushi Chhillar, Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwathama and Karan Johar's Takht.

ALSO READ: Has Vicky Kaushal Hiked His Fee Post Uri's Success? The Actor Reveals The Truth

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Admits He Has Suffered Sleep Paralysis: 'It's Damn Scary'