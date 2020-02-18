Vicky Kaushal On His Ideal Date: ‘My Kind Of Date Is Where It Is Just Me, Her And Nature’

Vicky Kaushal has been the nation's crush for a couple of years now, and he continues to hold a special place in a lot of girls' hearts. In a recent interview, Vicky revealed what his ideal date is. We are sure many girls will happily agree with him on this.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vicky opened up on the kind of dates he prefers. "When it comes to date night, I prefer a very casual set up. Probably a long drive, good music...music that she prefers, get some food along, park your car by the road, open up your car and eat the packed food. That's my kind of date, where it is just you, her and nature. Yeah that's what I prefer. But when it comes to fashion..It's just going to be casual I feel," he said.

Vicky's dating life has always been a topic of interest among his fans. According to current rumours, Vicky is said to be dating the gorgeous Katrina Kaif. However, Vicky has maintained that he does not want to open up about his personal life. He feels it will lead to discussions, interpretations and misinterpretations, which he does not want to invite.

Some time back, Vicky was dating actress Harleen Sethi. At the time, he had been partly open about being in a relationship with someone, but hadn't admitted that it was Harleen.

On the work front, he is gearing up for the release of his first horror genre film, Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, and is set to hit theatres on February 21, 2020.

