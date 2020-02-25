    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vicky Kaushal On Rumours Of Dating Katrina Kaif: 'It's Important To Me That I Guard The Good Things'

      By
      |

      Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attended a Diwali bash together last year, there have been strong whispers doing the rounds about them being a couple. While the two continue to maintain silence about their rumoured relationship, the dating rumours once again gained momentum when recently, the Bharat actress attended the special screening of Vicky's film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

      katina

      In an interview with Mid-day when asked about these rumours, Vicky told the tabloid, "There are no cons to dating. It's a beautiful feeling," hinting that there might be something brewing between the two actors.

      Further when told how the alleged lovebirds are often papped together which adds more fuel to the dating rumours, the actor continued, "I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That's fair. But it's completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It's important to me that I guard the good things."

      Well, it looks like we will have to wait a bit longer for the couple to stop playing coy.

      Before this, Vicky was rumoured to be in a relationship with actress Harleen Sethi. Apparently, the two met through common friends at a party in 2018 and began dating. However due to unknown reasons, the couple decided to split and go their separate ways last year. Since then, Vicky has been linked with Katrina.

      Vicky Kaushal On Relationship Rumors With Katrina Kaif: 'I Don't Want To Open Up About Anything'

      Vicky Kaushal Finally Breaks His Silence On Dating Rumours With Katrina Kaif

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 9:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X