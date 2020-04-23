Vicky Kaushal Rubbishes Rumours Of Flouting Lockdown: I’ve Not Stepped Out Since Lockdown Started

Vicky Kaushal has slammed rumours which alleged that he violated the lockdown rules and got admonished by the Mumbai Police. He took to his Twitter handle to put to rest these rumours and claimed that he hasn't stepped out of his house since the lockdown began.

"There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice," tweeted Vicky.

Some time back, Sonakshi Sinha received a lot of heat on social media for allegedly flouting the lockdown and shooting for a television show. She too rubbished the rumour which started when Vivek Agnihotri shared a newspaper clipping of her outside a studio in Mumbai.

It was recently reported that an eleven year-old kid in Vicky's apartment complex in Mumbai, tested positive for the Coronavirus, and therefore the complex has been partially sealed off. Apart from Vicky, many other celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Chitrangada Singh, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others reside in this apartment complex.

Vicky has donated Rs. 1 crore to the Prime Minister Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help fight the virus.

