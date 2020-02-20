Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship Is Based On Real Ships That Washed Ashore In Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal is all set for the release of his first horror flick, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor during an interview revealed the film is actually based on real-life incidents that took place on Mumbai shores.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky said the film is based on MV Wisdom, that had washed ashore in Mumbai at the Juhu Beach back in June 2011. It was a 9,000-tonne cargo ship found stranded on the shore without being noticed by the numerous merchant liners and navies operating in the Arabian sea.

Vicky while talking about the film's inspiration, said, "When MV Wisdom sailed into Juhu Beach in 2011, Bhanu was the guy who was standing in a rickshaw and he was very intrigued by what was there and he went on the beach to click pictures.

I didn't go to Juhu Beach but obviously, it is an open area, so while travelling or going across, I had seen the ship and I knew what it was. I had read it in the papers also,"

The abandoned ship was being towed from Colombo to Alang (Gujarat) when the towline broke and the ship found its way to Juhu beach. It stayed at Mumbai's coast for three weeks before it was finally towed away on July 2, 2011. Almost a month later on July 30, another undetected ship, that was 77-foot-tall named MT Pavit, washed up on Mumbai shores again. Both these incidents inspired the Dharma Production's first horror film.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is scheduled to release tomorrow, February 21, 2020. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana.

