      Vicky Kaushal's Mumbai Residence Complex Sealed After 11-Year-Old Tests Positive For COVID-19

      Mumbai is reported to have the highest number of Coronavirus hotspots, and with the number of cases increasing, more stringent lockdown and sealed zones have been introduced. The latest addition is Vicky Kaushal's Mumbai residence, according to a report in Republic.

      A 11-year-old has tested positive for Coronavirus in Vicky Kaushal's housing complex in Andheri, Oberoi Springs. The complex has now been partially sealed off for containment and more tests. The BMC has sanitised the entire vicinity for precaution and more measures will be taken soon. The report also stated that the 11-year-old is the daughter of a doctor.

      The complex also has actors like Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sapna Mukherjee, living there. Earlier this month, Baaghi 3 actress Ankita Lokhande's building in the city's Malad area was also sealed off after a man in the complex, who had travelled to Spain, tested positive.

      Coming back to Vicky Kaushal, the actor is currently living with his brother and the two are spending time learning household chores and cooking, according to their posts. Vicky recently got his hair styled by his brother Sunny Kaushal and fans are waiting for the actor to return the favour. Vicky pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund in an effort to support the country's battle against the Coronavirus pandemic.

      Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky's upcoming projects include Karan Johar's Takht, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, and Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic.

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 12:24 [IST]
