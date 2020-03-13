Vicky Kaushal Says He Struggled To Build Confidence In His Early Days As An Actor

Vicky Kaushal is climbing his way to the top in the Hindi film industry as he wins the hearts of critics and audiences with every performance of his. But Vicky never thought acting was the career he would pursue when he was studying Engineering. He says that his early struggles had to do with building confidence.

Speaking to IANS, Vicky opened up on how he was raised by his parents. "Life has been wonderful, I have learned so much over the period of time. My parents always made sure I am grounded and it's their upbringing which has helped me reach here. While we were growing up, our parents were very clear between necessity and luxury. Luxury was something which Sunny (Kaushal) and I had to earn ourselves," he said.

Regarding his struggles, he said, "I struggled to build my confidence at first because choosing acting as a career, appearances needs to be on point. Always thought a lanky guy will never have a chance, but here we are."

He continued, "During my engineering tenure, I never thought of being an actor. Visiting an industrial place gave me clear goals and made me realise what I didn't want to do in life. I channelled my thoughts and interest only to realise performing is what I love the most."

Vicky was last seen in the horror film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film received much praise by his fellow colleagues in the film fraternity, many of whom called it the scariest Hindi movie ever. Next, he will be seen in Sardar Uddham Singh, a biopic on revolutionary freedom fighter Uddham Singh. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar, and is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal Says He Was Willing To Pay To Act In Films During Struggling Days: Just Wanted To Act

ALSO READ: Has Vicky Kaushal Hiked His Fee Post Uri's Success? The Actor Reveals The Truth