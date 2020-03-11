    For Quick Alerts
      Vicky Kaushal Says He Was Willing To Pay To Act In Films During Struggling Days: Just Wanted To Act

      Vicky Kaushal is one actor that many in the Hindi film industry believe is going to make it big. The actor has won critical acclaim for his performances in every movie he has been a part of, and has also risen to prominence among audiences after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

      However, it was not all easy for Vicky as he recounted that during his struggling days, he was even willing to pay to be cast in films. The passion that he has for his craft, he said that he just wanted work and to do good acting.

      Vicky Was Ready To Pay For Work During Struggling Days

      News18 quoted Vicky as saying, "I just wanted work and do good acting. I would always get selected in top 2 or 3 during auditions, but they would reject me after asking my budget. I would think that 'maybe, they have rejected me because of my budget.' So then, I started asking them their budget. When I said I would do in their budget, they would still reject me. Then I said I would work for free, they would still not take me. At last, I had to say that I would pay but give me work."

      Vicky made his acting debut with a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. His breakthrough movie was the 2015 film Masaan which was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. He eventually went on to be parts of films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju and others. For Uri, Vicky won his first National Award.

      Last seen in the horror film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky's next film is Sardar Udham Singh directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film is a biopic on the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh who assassinated General O'Dwyer for his hand in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Sardar Udham Singh is currently in post-production, and is scheduled for release on October 2, 2020.

      Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 18:39 [IST]
