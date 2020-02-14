Vicky Kaushal Says His Strangest Fear Is He'll Wake Up One Day And Not Know How To Act

After the stupendous success of his last release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in a horror movie titled, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor who is known for his stellar acting, recently opened up about his strangest fear while promoting his latest movie at an event.

The actor said that his "strangest" fear is that he'll wake up one day and not know how to act. "I have this fear, that one fine day I'll get up and I won't know how to act. I wonder what I will do. But I fear that one day I'll go on set and for no logical reason, I wouldn't know what to do after action. I've this strange, imagined fear," Vicky told reporters.

Vicky further said the scariest thing about stardom is that it can get into one's head. The Uri star said, "Stardom gets scary when it goes into your head and under your feet. When stardom gets in your head, a gap develops between your feet and the ground... When you wake up in the morning with your mother scolding you, you become normal.

"I stay with my family, have some beautiful set of friends who aren't from the industry. They're proud of my journey and for them I'm still the old Vicky Kaushal of college," he further added.

At the same event, Vicky also revealed that he signed Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship during the release of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.

The actor said, "The quest as an actor is to keep exploring new territories, new genres. Because of the times we are living in, as an audience member, industry member, we are in this beautiful bend that we all are hungry for new content.

He further added, "We all are hungry to be surprised as makers and audience. If we don't try now then when? I am hungry for new stuff, keeping aside my fears or likings, I want to explore all that I can as an artiste."

Speaking about his upcoming Bollywood horror film, the Karan Johar production revolves around a couple, who gets stuck on an abandoned ship lying static on a beach. The film is slated to lock horns with Ayushmann Khurrana's gay love story Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan on February 21, 2020.

Besides Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects include Sardar Uddham Singh, Takht and a biopic on Sam Maneckshaw.

