Vicky Kaushal Starrer Sardar Udham Singh Release Gets Postponed

Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic starring Vicky Kaushal, has had its release date postponed. The film is about the revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh who assassinated General O'Dwyer, the perpetrator of Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sardar Udham Singh was earlier slated for release on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, this year. Owing to its clash with Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate, the film will now see its release on January 15, 2021.

Vicky took to his Instagram page to share the news. Sharing a still of himself as Udham Singh, he wrote, "On March 13th 1940, #SardarUdham singlehandedly assassinated Michael O' Dwyer in London to honour the lives lost at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. His story deserves justice onscreen. Keeping that in mind, we will now see you in cinemas on 15th January 2021!" (sic).

The film is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar of the Rising Sun Film Production.

Earlier, Irrfan Khan was chosen to play the titular character, but after the diagnosis of his neuroendocrine tumor, he had to back out because he could not play an action role.

Talking about Vicky being cast to play Udham Singh, director Shoojit Sircar had said in an interview that he saw a burning intensity and anger in Vicky's eyes during their first meeting. This convinced him that Vicky was right for the role.

Expressing his elation over getting to work with Shoojit, Vicky had said that he was in the list of directors he wanted to work with.

