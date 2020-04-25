Vicky Kaushal Welcomes Young Resident Post COVID-19 Recovery: Our Little Warrior Comes Back Home

Recently, it was reported that Vicky Kaushal's building was partially sealed, after one of the residents, a 11-year-old girl, tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. It looks like the young one has won the battle against COVID-19, as the Uri actor recently shared a video on his social media page.

In the video, the residents of Vicky's building are seen welcoming a young girl and a woman in the compound with a huge round of applause. The actor captioned the video as, "Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp."

Check out his Instagram post here.

As per a report in Times of India, the girl is the daughter of a director who resides in the C-wing of the complex.

The complex in Mumbai's Andheri area is also home to Bollywood actors like Rajkummar Rao and Chitrangada Singh. Reportedly, the residents of the housing complex were asked to strictly follow the quarantine rules and take extra precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently homebound because of the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor has been posting candid pictures and videos of his quarantine life to keep fans entertained.

Speaking about work, the actor's upcoming projects include Shoojit Sircar's Uddham Singh, Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwathama and Karan Johar's Takht.

