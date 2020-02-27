Aamir Khan Expresses Concern Over Coronavirus Outbreak, Urges Chinese Fans To Take Precautions

Aamir Khan sent a message of love and concern regarding the Coronavirus outbreak to people in China. Offering his condolences to those who have lost somebody due to the outbreak of this deadly disease, he advised everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay healthy.

The video message was shared on his Weibo account last week. In the video he says, "A very warm hello to all my friends in China. Since I read about the outbreak of coronavirus over there, I have been extremely concerned. I have been in touch with a few of my friends and I have been following this tragedy with a lot of pain in my heart. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost somebody close."

He continues, "I know that these are very difficult times. I am sure the administration is doing all that they can to bring back things to control and back to normal and the best that we can do at this time is to take care, take precautions, and follow the instructions of the administration and help them to help us," Khan said. "I hope and pray that things get back to normal very soon in China. My thoughts and my prayers are with you in this time of crisis. Sending you all my love, take care, be safe, be healthy."

The Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 2300 people in China alone, and there are as many as 76,288 confirmed cases in the country. The virus broke out in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province in December last year. It has now spread to around 30 countries across the globe, and has infected over 80,000 people.

