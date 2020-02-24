Video: Disha Patani’s Bodyguard Gets Into A Scuffle With A Photographer; Her Manager Apologizes

On Sunday night, Disha Patani's bodyguard got into a tussle with a photographer. The photographer, who was standing beside Disha's car, asking for her to pose for the camera, was pushed out of the way by her bodyguard. The video of the altercation has gone viral, after the photographer posted it on his social media. He clarified that Disha's manager apologized for the incident.

Sharing the video, which was viewed over 85,000 times in ten hours, Viral Bhayani captioned it, "There is not one single day when I did not have problems and issues. This work is not easy and at times you have to take a tough stand and fight back when there is injustice. Today our Pap Kuttub had a war of words between #dishapatani body guard when he tried to request Disha for a picture as he had not got any frames but the bodyguard pushed him out with no reason. Later Disha's manager came and apologised for what happened."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 23, 2020 at 11:32am PST

On the work front, Disha has been enjoying the success of her last release, Malang. The film, an action thriller directed by Mohit Suri, also co-starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. Malang has been doing very well at the box office, having crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark.

Next, she will be seen in the Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is being directed by Prabhudeva, and will co-star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Radhe is scheduled for an Eid release this year.

Disha is also working on KTina, helmed by Ashima Chibber. The film is supposed to be a satire on astrology, and is being produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

