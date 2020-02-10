Video: LK Advani In Tears After Watching Shikara

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits got senior BJP leader visibly emotional. Advani was seen in tears after a special screening of the film. Shikara is a period drama which tells the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the late 1989 and early 1990. Not just him, but the other audience members too were moved, as they congratulated Chopra for the film.

A video of LK Advani in tears after the movie has been going viral. The video was shared by producer and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's official Instagram handle. He can be seen rushing to console LK Advani after the film's screening. The video also captures the emotions of others in the audience.

Sharing the video, Chopra wrote, "Shri L K Advani at the special screening of #Shikara. We are so humbled and grateful for your blessings and your appreciation for the film Sir." (sic), followed by the hashtags #HumWapasAayenge #Shikara #ShikaraScreening #VidhuVinodChopra.

Shikara stars newcomers Sadia and Aadil Khan, who are originally Kashmiris. The film also features several Kashmiri Hindus as cast to lend authenticity. Parts of the movie have been inspired by the book 'Our Moon Has Blood Clots', written by Rahul Pandita.

The film has received good reviews from critics, but has opened to a slow start at the box office.

