Vidhu Vinod Chopra On JNU: Made Shikara To Express I Condemn All Violence

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film titled Shikara. Dedicated to his mother, the film is based on the hardships of Kashmiri pandits that were exiled from Kashmir Valley back in 1990s. As the film talks about violence and hatred, Vidhu Vinod Chopra also talked about the JNU attack during the launch.

When asked to comment on the recent attacks at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, "I condemn all violence. And I am not just saying it because everyone else is, I have made a film on it. Shikara is about the hate crime that happened 3 decades ago and the story is still relevant for today's time. We are experiencing it again and the film's message, "When hate is all that is left, love is your only weapon." I truly believe this. I am saying the same things that I did 30 years back and it is still important."

Many actors have come forward to condemn the violence in JNU. Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap and more shared their opinion on social media while others like Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Zoya Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and others took part in the protests happening on Mumbai streets. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone also visited the JNU campus to express her solidarity with the students.

On the film front, Shikara is a homage to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's mother, who also had to leave her house in Kashmir during the exile and settle in Mumbai. The film stars debutantes, Aadil Khan and Sadia. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios, Shikara will release on February 7, 2020.

