New Poster Out! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara Releases A Gripping New Visual

When the motion poster of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara was released, it took the nation by a storm. Today, an all-new poster of the film has been unveiled and the visual is sure to stick to the sensibilities of one and all. Featuring the lead actors Aadil Khan and Sadia right above the sight of a refugee camp, the poster tells the reality and untold story of Kashmiri Pandits.

Sharing the new poster on their social media, the makers posted, "Saath chalna hai humein..Saath rehna hai humein..Zindagi ki dhoop mein, Har fiza barsaat mein."

Shikara brings back the untold story of Kashmiri pandits from the valley of 1990 and has 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps who shot for the film. The movie also has actual footage from the exodus included which makes it even more gritty and real. Recently, on the 30 year anniversary of the day that holds immense historical relevance, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the team of Shikara held a special screening of Shikara for the victims of the exodus where they showcased 30 minutes from the movie to the gathering in New Delhi.

The trailer of Shikara has received appreciation from all across for its soul-stirring storyline that chronicles the happening from history. A powerful depiction of Kashmir of 1990, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial is being touted as the much-awaited film of the year. The film is the director's tribute to his late mother.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara is all set to release on February 7, 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.