Vidya Balan Asks People To Stop Speculating About Sushant's Death: Unfair To Him And His Loved Ones

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Since then, various speculations and conspiracy theories about why he took his life has been doing the rounds on social media. To add more to it, Kangana Ranaut recently gave a controversial interview, in which she blamed many big names for Sushant's tragic end.

Sushant's demise has also triggered a debate on nepotism and treatment of outsiders in the industry. Recently, while speaking with CinemaExpress, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan opened up about Sushant's death and stressed upon the fact that everyone should 'let him rest in peace now'.

The actress was quoted as saying, "With Sushant Singh Rajput passing away, people who felt wronged, ignored, there was a sense of identification with him. Now the point is rightly or wrongly we do not know, because we do not know why he took the step he did. To show respect is to keep quiet. To speculate is... people can come up with all sorts of theories and that's unfair to him more than anyone else, and his loved ones, who're probably grieving."

Speaking about the topic of nepotism, Vidya said that she too, just like Sushant, had faced several hardships during her early days in the film industry.

She was quoted as saying, "I've been through ups and downs and I've had all sorts of experiences in the industry. I am not saying nepotism does not exist, but I didn't let that stand in my way. That said, everyone is different. It's a tumultuous time and it really helps to talk to someone."

The actress said that the world is going through a tumultuous time, and that perhaps now is the time that a 'power structure' is facing a reckoning.

Vidya further added that she feels speculating on the actor's demise is extremely disrespectful and was quoted as saying, "No one can be blamed if someone decides to take their own life. Let him really rest in peace."

Speaking about films, Vidya Balan will next be seen in Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi, in which she essays the titular role. The film is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020.

