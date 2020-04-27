    For Quick Alerts
      Vidya Balan: Happy To Raise More Than 2500 PPE Kits

      By P T I
      Actor Vidya Balan on Sunday said she was elated that her efforts to raise 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits exceeded expectations, as over 2,500 kits were arranged to help healthcare workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

      The actor on Saturday pledged to donate 1,000 PPE kits and announced that she is also collaborating with celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for additional 1,000 units.

      In a video uploaded on Instagram, Vidya said, " Thank you very much for your generous donations from all over the world. I'm elated to share that we have raised 2500+ kits accounting over Rs.16 lakhs within few hours. A load of gratitude for helping in donating over double our initial target. The campaign will run for some more time, so if you haven't been able to donate yet but want to help out, go to www.tring.co.in and donate whatever you can. Every single kit is helping protect a life."

      The Tumhari Sulu actor captioned the video, writing that the campaign will run for some more time so that people can still donate.

      Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan & Others Urge People To Report Domestic Violence Cases Amid Lockdown

      "Every single kit is helping protect a life. The #WarAgainstCovid19 continues. Let's #UniteForHumanity #StayHome #StaySafe."

      For donations made through Tring, Vidya will be recognising the support of every donor by sending a personal thank you video message and a chance for a two-minute video call with her.

      Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 15:20 [IST]
