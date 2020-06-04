Vidya Balan Reacts To Jessica Lal's Killer Manu Sharma's Release From Jail!

On June 1, 2020, Manu Sharma, who was convicted in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, was released from the Tihar jail on the grounds of 'good behaviour'. Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who played the role of Jessica's sister Sabrina in Raj Kumar Gupta's film on the incident, No One Killed Jessica, reacted to this news while speaking to The Quint.

Vidya Balan said that she doesn't think any amount of time in jail is enough for people like him. However, she added that she hopes that he is a reformed person now.

The online portal quoted the actress as saying, "Personally speaking, I don't think any amount of time for him or for people like him in jail is enough. So that will always play in my mind. Yes, maybe he has turned (over) a new leaf. I hope he has. I hope he is a reformed person."

She further added, "So that's all one can hope, you know, after spending so much time in jail. That is the point of being in prison, right? That you reform. So let us hope that has happened."

The Jessica Lal muder happened in 1999 at a night club in Delhi, where Manu Sharma had shot her dead after she refused to serve him liquor. Manu was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for Jessica Lal's murder by the Delhi High Court in December 2006.

Manu Sharma is the son of former union minister Venod Sharma and the brother of media baron Kartikeya Sharma.

In 2011, filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta directed a film No One Killed Jessica on the shocking murder case. The film revolves around the struggles of Sabrina Lal to bring her sister's killer to justice. Rani Mukerji essayed the role of an investigative journalist, who joins hands with Sabrina to seek justice for the latter's sister.

No One Killed Jessica was well-received by the critics and the audience.

