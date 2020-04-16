    For Quick Alerts
      Vidya Balan Remembers Charlie Chaplin With A Throwback Video On 131st Birth Anniversary

      Vidya Balan is one of the most beloved celebrities in the film industry. Along with being a talented actress, she is also someone who can portray any kind of character easily. Earlier, the actress has proved the same by turning into Charlie Chaplin for a Filmfare cover shoot.

      Watch Vidya Balan Turn Into Charlie Chaplin For Cover Shoot

      Celebrating the ace comedian's birthday, Vidya Balan took to her social media handles and posted the BTS throwback video of Filmfare's cover shoot. In the video, she can be seen goofing around in the outfit and makeup before the shoot begins. Vidya can be seen dressed in the iconic white shirt and black suit, paired with the cane and hat. Vidya is also seen donning his trademark moustache. On the cover, the actress looked like a spitting image of the late filmmaker.

      Remembering him on his 131st birth anniversary, Vidya captioned the post as, 'Happy Birthday #CharlieChaplin ?! If i remember correctly, here I was goofing around on set before we actually got down to it ?... #TBT @filmfare cover shoot 5 years ago (i think ) @jiteshpillaai @bosejayati'

      View this post on Instagram

      Happy Birthday #CharlieChaplin 🎂! If i remember correctly,here i was goofing around on set before we actually got down to it 😜... #TBT @filmfare cover shoot 5 years ago (i think ) @jiteshpillaai @bosejayati

      A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Apr 15, 2020 at 9:30pm PDT

      Charlie Chaplin was born in London, England, on April 16, 1889. He was an actor, filmmaker, composer and the greatest comedians ever known. His character made him a worldwide icon and a star of the silent era. However, his legacy has lasted decades beyond his years as a 'cinematic clown genius' in the world history of comedians.

      Meanwhile, Vidya will next be seen in the biopic of the math genius Shakuntala Devi, who is known as a human-computer. The film will also see Sanya Malhotra playing the role of Shakuntala Devi's daughter, Anupama Banerjee. It will also stars Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in the lead roles.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
