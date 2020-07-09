Vidya Balan Resumes Work Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Hello From Mars

Vidya Balan has resumed working as Bollywood gets ready to begin production work on a larger scale amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress took to her Instagram profile and shared several BTS pictures from her vanity van and photoshoot studio.

On Wednesday, Vidya first posted a picture while getting ready in her vanity van along with her staff who can be seen wearing protective gear like face masks, PPE suits and gloves. Vidya captioned the image, as "Back To Work" and added a praying emoji. It is unclear as to what Vidya was shooting for, as in the following stories she can be seen in an all-white attire getting ready for a photoshoot. Vidya captioned her other stories as, "Hello from Mars".

Vidya Shares BTS Clips On Instagram Later, the actress also shared a post with a BTS clip showing how the crew flips her hair for the perfect shot. She wrote in the caption, "Baal Baal bach gaye even as @florianhurel sneaks up on me like #Mangalyan around Mars ?" Taapsee Paanu Has Also Resumed Work Last week, Taapsee Pannu also returned to work and shared a snap from her make up van. According to reports, she is preparing for her upcoming thriller Haseen Dillruba alongside actor Vikrant Massey. Shakuntala Devi Will Release On July 31 Coming back to Vidya Balan, she will be next seen in Shakuntala Devi, which will skip the theatrical release. The film will see Vidya in the titular role of mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi alongside Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh. Shakuntala Devi will premiere digitally on July 31.

Amazon Prime Video Confirms A 31st July 2020 Release For The Eagerly Awaited Biopic Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan & Sanjay Dutt Celebrate 15 Years Of Parineeta