Vidya Balan Reveals She Was Replaced In A 'Dozen South Films' Before She Bagged Parineeta

Vidya Balan is known as one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema who always packs a punch on the big screen with her powerful performances. However, the actress too had her fair share of struggle in the film industry before she could establish herself as a top notch leading lady.

Recently, while speaking with Mid-day, the Tumhari Sulu actress opened up about her struggles in her career. She recalled the time when she was replaced in about a 'dozen South films' before she landed her first big break in Bollywood.

Vidya was quoted as saying, "Sometimes you don't even need anyone to tell you something, you just want to share what you're going through. So I think, various, various ups and downs. Maybe before I got Parineeta, there was a period of about three years when I got replaced in a dozen South films and nothing I did seemed to be working. I thought maybe my dream of becoming an actor will remain an unrealised one. So that was probably a really low 'low'. The lowest 'low'!"

Further, the actress said that she felt dejected when she heard people she considered herfriends saying negative things about her.

"I would get hurt by comments from people who I thought were my friends. You know sometimes they'll say things to put you down and I never understood that. Then I realised they weren't my friends, they were people I was working with. That realisation comes from experience and maturity. I've enjoyed working with a lot of those people but they are not friends," the actress told the tabloid. She further said that she doesn't take offence as easily now.

Vidya revealed that she confides in her producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, whenever she feels low. "Ups and downs are part of life, they don't happen only when you're struggling for your first break, even after becoming an actor, I've been through very deep lows. Siddharth, I just talk to him about whatever I'm going through," the actress opened up.

Speaking about films, Vidya Balan will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to premiere on July 31, 2020 on Amazon Prime.

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan Asks People To Stop Speculating About Sushant's Death: Unfair To Him And His Loved Ones

ALSO READ: Netizens Impressed With Shakuntala Devi's Trailer, Say 'Is There Anything Vidya Balan Can't Do?'