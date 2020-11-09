Vidya Balan's Short Film Natkhat Now Eligible For Oscar Nomination

Natkhat, starring and co-produced by Vidya Balan, impressed many with its world premiere in the Mumbai Film Festival's selection for We Are One, YouTube's Global Film Festival. The short film has even won the top prize at the third edition of Best Of India Short Film Festival 2020.

According to reports, the short film's top win makes it eligible for Oscar nomination. Talking about the same Vidya said, "In a year that has been turbulent, it feels great to win the first award for our film that leads the way directly to Oscar qualification. This film is incredibly close to me since it gave me a chance to play the dual roles of actor and producer."

Natkhat follows a doting mother wary of the influence of her machismo-obsessed family, as she tries to correct the course of her child's upbringing through her bedtime stories. Vidya, who turned producer with the film, plays a homemaker (Sanika Patel) in a patriarchal setup and presented the story with conviction and much care, as to not raise the wrong questions.

"Even in these times, creativity and content have found ways to thrive and travel. Through innovation and technology international festivals and platforms have continued to advance and bridge the gaps in new and disruptive ways. We are thrilled to have won the festival and are eligible for Oscar 2021 qualification. Onward, together Vidya and I hope to bring home an Oscar," co-producer Ronnie Screwvala said.

The film reportedly also won prize money of $2,500 (approximately Rs 1,85,497) and an opportunity for a television broadcast deal on ShortsTV.

