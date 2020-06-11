Vidya Balan & Sanjay Dutt Celebrate 15 Years Of Parineeta

Co-stars Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt are all grateful to their fans for loving their film, Parineeta, which released on June 10, 2005, with all hearts. As the film turns 15, Dutt and Balan took to their Twitter pages and thanked the fans for their love.

Vidya Balan tweeted, "Like Lolita was Shekhar's better half even before d world knew it,u were mine too but on d 10th June 2005,i became ur Parineeta. I loved u then & now & i will forever more,my dear Cinema. To those who have made sure this marriage survives & thrives, Thank U."

Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, wrote, "Thank you everyone for giving so much love to this film! #15YearsofParineeta."

Parineeta was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and was bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Made on a budget of Rs 17 crore, the film minted Rs 32 crore at the box office and was declared an instant hit. The film also featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and also had a special appearance by the veteran actress, Rekha.

Netizens also reciprocated the love to Vidya and Dutt and thanked the team for giving them such a beautiful film.

@Ajitesh Mohan: "What a beautiful movie. And thank you Pradeep Sarkar for giving us Vidya Balan, one of the all time greatest."

@Bakhtawar khan: "Time flies, i was in school and liked this movie.. still remember few dialogues and still use. Thank you @vidya_balan for being such a fantastic artist!"

@Fareshteh Aslam: "Greetings from Karachi. Thank you for this film. Can watch it again and again and again. Dil ki jo batein hain..."

@Radica singh khan: "Hi Vidya, great movie, first when i saw you in this movie, i knew you would be one of the greatest actresses ever. ❤."

(Social media posts are unedited.)