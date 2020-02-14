Vidya Balan Supports Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh: The Film Doesn't Glorify Its Central Character

When Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh released in cinema halls last year, it raked in big box office numbers. At the same time, the film also stirred a controversy and was accused of glorifying toxic masculinity and violence against women. In fact, some of the celebrities from B-town had also slammed the film.

However, Vidya Balan has a slightly different opinion to the entire controversy. Recently while speaking at a press event, the actress openly declared her support for the film.

Vidya said, "There was a huge uproar when Kabir Singh released and people questioned how could the film glorify a character as Kabir Singh, who is absolutely disrespectful and violent towards women. Previously, I would have had the same reaction, but today I feel that the film is not necessarily glorifying it. It's about telling the story of a Kabir Singh and there are enough Kabir Singhs in the world, especially in our country. So, I am okay with that."

The actress said that earlier, she would have reacted differently since it wasn't in sync with her beliefs. However, over the last couple of years, she has "matured" and that she has a better understanding of the characters.

The Tumhari Sulu star added, "Sometimes I watch films even if they are not keeping it to my beliefs. Over the years, I have matured as a person. Previously it used be all black or white for me but today, I understand. I will give you an example of the film Kabir Singh."

Vidya added that if she were given a choice to be like the titular character, she would have said no. However, she wouldn't have a problem with watching the film.

Talking about it, she said, "I can make choice not to be a Kabir Singh. As a person that choice would be mine but will I go to the theatre and watch Kabir Singh? Of course I will. So, I think I have kind of matured."

Speaking about work, Vidya Balan will be next seen in Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi- The Human Computer. She recently signed Newton director Amit Masurkar's next film titled Sherni.

