Vidya Balan To Star In Film On Man-Eater Tigress Avni? Details Inside

It looks like Vidya Balan has found her next project after the biopic on Shakuntala Devi. According to a report, the actress will next be seen in a film on tigress Avni, who stirred a national debate for killing people in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. The film may go on floors sometime in the next two months.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment is planning to put a project in place that will revolve around the controversial case of Avni's killing. They will present a factual but dramatized version of the event that got the nation divided in opinion."

In November 2018, tigress Avni was shot dead on account of her being a man-eater who killed 13 people in Yavatmal district's Pandharkawda area. Avni was shot on orders of the Supreme Court, which divided the nation as to whether they were for or against the killing.

The source continued, "They wanted a strong actress who can shoulder the film completely. They also needed someone who's a great performer. The makers have worked with Vidya on the Shakuntala Devi biopic and it was then that they offered her this film too. It's a concept that appealed to Vidya and she has never done something like this before. She will be playing a forest officer in the movie."

The source added that the team wants to go on floors sometime in the next two months. This will be Vidya's next film after the biopic on legendary mathematician Shakuntala Devi.

Shakuntala Devi has been written and directed by Anu Menon. The film is scheduled for release on May 8, 2020.

