Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Hits Back At Gulshan Devaiah For His Comment On The Arjun Reddy Star

Recently, a deleted clip of actor Vijay Deverakonda from an interview went viral on the internet in which the Arjun Reddy star is seen stating that he would rather be a dictator than be an elected official if given the chance. He also said that he believes not everyone in the country should be allowed to vote.

Vijay's comments received heavy flak on social media. Gulshan Devaiah questioned Vijay's political stance in his trademark humorous way. In turn, Vijay's brother Anand Deverakonda lashed out at the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor on Twitter, and said that Gulshan should understand the context to Vijay's comment before making personal remarks.

Vijay Deverakonda's Brother Slams Gulshan Devaiah Anand Deverakonda slammed Gulshan Devaiah for his comment on his brother and wrote, "Maybe a khopdi with actual substance would understand the context first before making personal comments on social media." Gulshan Devaiah Had Made Fun Of Vijay's Long, Unruly Hair For the unversed, Gulshan had mocked Vijay in his tweet for his comments on politics and written, "I suggest a haircut to release some pressure on the khopdi." Vijay Deverakonda's Controversial Comments Which Upset The Netizens Earlier while speaking with Film Companion, Vijay had said, "I won't stand in an election where people would vote for alcohol and money... I'd like to be [a] dictator. I think that's the way you can make change[s]. Like ‘just shut up, I'm having good intention[s], you don't know what is good for you maybe but stick to this and five, ten years down the line it's going to pay off'. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy."

Vijay's political stance drew flak on social media with many calling his opinion uninformed. However, the actor laughed off the criticism and shared a video, calling himself a 'benevolent, fun dictator.'

Speaking about work, Vijay Deverakonda is paired opposite Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film tentatively titled as Fighter. The pan India film is presented by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Vijay is currently on a vacation in Europe.

