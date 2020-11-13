Vijay Raaz On Molestation Allegations: People Make Judgments Without Hearing Other Side Of The Story

Actor Vijay Raaz was shooting for the Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni in Balaghat Madhya Pradesh when a female crew member of the film accused Vijay Raaz of molestation. According to reports, Vijay Raaz was arrested by the police on November 2, in Gondia where the crew was staying, a few kilometres away from the shooting location. Raaz was released on conditional bail by a local court the next afternoon and returned to Mumbai.

The makers of the film, Abundantia Entertainment Pvt Ltd, immediately announced his (Raaz) temporary suspension from the film due to the complaint. The producers reportedly have even set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to probe the molestation allegations against Raaz.

While talking to Bombay Times, Vijay Raaz opened up about the allegation and said that he has been announced guilty even before the investigation began. Raaz told the portal, "Women's safety is of prime concern. I have a 21-year-old daughter, so I understand the gravity of the situation. I am all for an investigation by the authorities. However, to ostracise me, suspend and terminate my services from my forthcoming films even before any sort of investigation, is shocking. I have no words to express. It's a very dangerous place to be in. I have been working in the film industry for 23 years!"

Vijay Raaz On Molestation Allegations He further added, "People are bound to make judgments without hearing the other side of the story. No matter what the outcome of this case, aap pe ek thappa lag jaata hai. I have been announced guilty even before the investigation. My right to earn a livelihood is badly affected. Am I not the victim here? My old father who lives in Delhi, also has to face the society and so does my young daughter." Vijay Raaz Explains Why He Apologised To The Female Crew Member Talking about the female crew member who filed the complaint, he said that when he found out she felt uncomfortable, he immediately apologised to her in front of the entire crew. He was quoted as saying, "Saying sorry doesn't always mean that you are wrong. It means you respect someone's feelings more. I also have responsibilities and I need a job. Mere itney saalon ki mehnat can go down the drain if people jump to conclusions without verifying the claims. This should not be one-sided. Truth prevails but the damage is done." Vijay Raaz's Lawyer On Allegations Vijay Raaz's lawyer Advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar also spoke to Bombay Times. He was quoted saying, "It has become essential to clarify Mr. Vijay Raaz's stand on the allegations levied on him, as being an actor and a public figure he has suffered in an unprecedented manner with implications and consequences which is irreversible and all this for an alleged offense which he strongly believes he has not committed."

