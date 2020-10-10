Vijay Sethupathi To Play A Pivotal Role In Hindi Remake Of Tamil Film Maanagaram: Report

Vijay Sethupathi To Play A Pivotal Role In Hindi Remake Of Maanagaram

A Times of India report quoted a source as saying, "Vijay Sethupathi, who has signed the project on Thursday, will be seen enacting a pivotal character which was there in the Tamil version. He will be lending his own voice for the role. Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra will also be playing a significant character in the movie. Though the basic storyline of Maanagaram has been retained, the makers have given more detailing to each character."

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey Is Excited To Be A Part Of Hindi Remake Of Maanagaram

"When I got the first call, for a day I didn't believe it was happening. I had a wide smile on my face for a week because Asoka is one of those films that I watch every time it airs on the television," the actor had told a tabloid when asked about teaming up with Santosh Sivan for the film.

What Maanagaram Is All About

Starring Sudeep Kishan, Sri and Regina Cassendra, the Tamil film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a city-based thriller that travels on the Hyperlink plot connecting the four youngsters from the different walks of lives. The film won huge critical acclaim and was a box office success as well.