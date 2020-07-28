Vijay Varma Says Only One Person Is Targeting Gully Boy: I Stand By My Film And The Love It Received

Many Bollywood celebrities have come under the fire recently due to the ongoing debate on nepotism and favouritism. Among several films and actors being slammed, people also talked about the highly acclaimed film, Gully Boy. Now actor Vijay Varma has opened up about the film and its treatment in an interview and said that he can't take sides because the debate needs more compassion and real intent.

Vijay told Hindustan Times that the debate has turned into noise, "which is very difficult to comprehend and understand. I would really like a little more compassion and dignity in the conversation, therefore, I can understand what is happening." The actor went on to add he does not want to be a part of the binary debate, "to use this as an excuse for any hidden agenda is not fair and the keechad (mud) thrown at each other is not appreciated. If the system needs to be reimagined, it has to be done with a lot of care, compassion and with real intent and with as little noise around it as possible," he said.

Verma also opened up about Gully Boy sweeping multiple awards. Zoya Akhtar's film won 13 Filmfare Awards include Best Director, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Best Debut Male and Best Supporting Actress. Many called out the organizers for showing favouritism towards the film, a few even claimed that the awards are bought, on which Vijay joked that the team should have bought one for him as well.

Vijay On Gully Boy's Criticism He told the portal that he was not present at any awards and had missed out. "I was missing out on the celebration that the team was having. I felt like I was nominated for all these awards but never won anything. But people say it was all bought. But I don't know. If it was all bought, why would they not buy for me...in the supporting role? Was I not the loved one in the group? That's not true because they went on to do several projects with me. So I consider this baseless," he added. Vijay Says Gully Boy Was Widely Appreciated Kangana Ranaut has been one of the voices criticising Gully Boy and its crew. Hinting at her Vijay also added, "It is basically one person targeting the film. It spoke to the nation. It was widely appreciated. It broke through the cultural archetype and became part of the pop culture of the country. I stand by my film and the love it received. I don't doubt it at all." Vijay Varma Will Be Seen In Yaara And A Suitable Boy The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy was also declared as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards.

