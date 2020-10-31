Vijay Varma Says OTT Is A More Democratic Space; Feels It Is A Great Time To Be An Artiste

Many members of the Hindi film industry are viewing the emergence of OTT platforms as a positive game changer, as the barometer for success is different to that of theatres. Actor Vijay Varma, who had a breakthrough with the 2019 film Gully Boy, feels that a much-needed push to his career has been given by the OTT projects that he has worked on in recent times.

"The OTTs have accepted me and not the other way round, I feel," said Vijay, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He continued, "We knew the significance was always there but it was only restricted to certain kinds of audiences. With no access to movie theatres (due to the lockdown), which was taking away one key thing from one's life, OTTs filled that void . I'm very glad that audiences get to see our work form their own comfortable places, maintaining their safety."

Talking about how the experience of viewing content on OTT is different from that of theatres, he said, "We're entertainers and actors. We want to be seen and know what people like about our work. Now, because it's all digital, the entire thing is very prompt. Earlier, it was seeti maro audience that gave you the response, now it's the story on social media or a mention or a comment that tells you about their response."

Vijay added that OTT is a far more democratic space because of which it is a great time to be an artiste. "There are two ways to look at it. One is the audience's point of view that they need to be entertained, and second that it's a great time to be an artiste. It's a far more democratic space. People have the choice to what they want to watch and how they want to watch," he said.

On OTT, Vijay was last seen in the second season of the hit crime thriller series Mirzapur, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal and others. In films, he was last seen in the action thriller Baaghi 3.

